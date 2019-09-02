Swedbank Has Lowered Blackstone Group (BX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Splunk (SPLK) Holding by $6.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.89 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Swedbank decreased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.90M, down from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 10/05/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L – CO SELLS CANNON BRIDGE HOUSE FOR BLACKSTONE FOR £248 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO WEIGH BID FOR SOROS-BACKED HISPANIA; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/UNIT; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN BONUS 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 75.4 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 18,363 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,700 shares. Dana Incorporated owns 41,504 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Strs Ohio owns 3,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc has invested 0.19% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 1,765 were reported by Fdx Incorporated. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Kistler reported 500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirador LP has 0.3% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Sandy Spring Bank owns 539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 648 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 87,827 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated has invested 1.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Whittier Tru holds 0% or 127 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Gro (NYSE:UNH) by 25,570 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $353.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laborator (NYSE:ABT) by 178,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).