Swedbank Has Lifted Pioneer Natural (PXD) Holding by $19.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 2.49 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018

Swedbank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 128,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.72M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 272,216 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 74,060 shares to 431,701 shares, valued at $147.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,465 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 207,673 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 15 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 143,952 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru Co holds 608 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 6,470 shares. Live Your Vision Limited reported 30 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,148 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 3,320 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.08% or 6,340 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 531,187 shares. Seabridge Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,568 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 584,540 shares.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). City Trust Fl stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sadoff Inv owns 4,970 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares invested in 1.67% or 17,332 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,096 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Icon Advisers Commerce accumulated 273,500 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Federated Pa has 8.42 million shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 9,223 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendley & Inc reported 11,880 shares. American Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 26,343 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 279,055 shares. 1.86 million are owned by Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated.

