Swedbank Has Increased F5 Networks (FFIV) Position; Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Had 0 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering Centrica PLC (LON:CNA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Centrica PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Centrica plc (LON:CNA) rating on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 125 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Underperform” on Wednesday, February 6. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CNA in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Centrica plc (LON:CNA) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. See Centrica plc (LON:CNA) latest ratings:

Swedbank increased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 93,984 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 14.25%. The Swedbank holds 892,194 shares with $140.01M value, up from 798,210 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $9.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $150.94. About 254,296 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Sell” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 1. J.P. Morgan downgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating.

Swedbank decreased Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) stake by 520,544 shares to 2.33 million valued at $165.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 681,783 shares and now owns 413,914 shares. Alibaba Group Ho (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "F5 Networks Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store? – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "F5 Networks (FFIV) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLIR, FFIV, RPD – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.30 billion GBP. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It has a 28.46 P/E ratio. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

