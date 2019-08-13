Swedbank Has Decreased Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Position by $63.76 Million; Rodgers Brothers Has Increased Position in Old Republic Intl (ORI) as Stock Value Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 270,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 128,235 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31 million, down from 398,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $233.23. About 847,295 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 975,312 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (NYSE:DIS) by 89,010 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $189.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 524,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.39 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.