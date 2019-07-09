Swedbank Has Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position as Shares Declined; As Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD) Market Valuation Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Raised by $3.23 Million Its Stake

Swedbank decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 60,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.19M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.91M, down from 6.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Com (BKD) by 451.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 537,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 656,817 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 119,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 1.48 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC BKD.N SAYS TERESA F. SPARKS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 23/03/2018 – FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC AS OF MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 199,322 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $268.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 199,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia Com holds 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 179,568 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fincl Architects Inc owns 3,200 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Department Mb Natl Bank N A reported 948 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 2.18% or 1.69 million shares. Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 11,132 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 26,234 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.69% or 100.79M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2,155 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 11.31M shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc stated it has 157,773 shares. Schulhoff And holds 43,264 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 27,204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 14.54M shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc owns 75,069 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd owns 28,173 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 2,000 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 26,617 shares. Kennedy Capital Management reported 246,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc has 17.80 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 308,020 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 13,707 shares. Aqr Management accumulated 688,942 shares. Amer Int Group has 119,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 21,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 11,136 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,701 shares.