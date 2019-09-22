Swedbank Has Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $30.28 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hexavest Has Boosted Its Mastercard Cos (MA) Stake

Swedbank decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 5.15 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.37M, down from 6.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cos (MA) by 51.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 152,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 448,394 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.61M, up from 295,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.22% or 70,422 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 701,500 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co owns 371,276 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc holds 14,532 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 1.59 million shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.29% or 623,020 shares. Payden Rygel owns 1.05 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 303,859 shares stake. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Naples Global Advisors Limited stated it has 13,955 shares. Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). City Communication accumulated 57,485 shares. Advisory Service invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,255 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $719.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP) by 22,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corpmt (NYSE:BAC) by 520,686 shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $117.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Co (NYSE:PGR) by 109,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 997,538 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Inc (NYSE:ENB).