Swedbank Has Cut Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake By $3.73 Million; Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Safety Ins Group (Call) (SAFT) Stake By $2.70 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Safety Ins Group Inc (Call) (SAFT) stake by 146.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 31,000 shares as Safety Ins Group Inc (Call) (SAFT)’s stock rose 3.68%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 52,100 shares with $4.54M value, up from 21,100 last quarter. Safety Ins Group Inc (Call) now has $1.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 18,840 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 14.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Swedbank decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 4.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 77,703 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Swedbank holds 1.53 million shares with $73.81M value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $214.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Cuts Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank increased Ibm (NYSE:IBM) stake by 244,949 shares to 1.40 million valued at $198.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 32,410 shares and now owns 426,654 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) to Raise Dividend to $0.51/Share, Repurchase $23.1B Following CCAR – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Long-Shot Bid for Wells Fargo CEO Gains Steam as Others Pass – Bloomberg” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandes Inv Ltd Partnership owns 1.91M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,190 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn stated it has 3.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 2.44% or 833,793 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.53% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 74.40M shares. Pension Serv reported 4.39M shares. Theleme Limited Liability Partnership owns 10.33 million shares. 1.35 million were reported by Fjarde Ap. The Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Comerica State Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.10 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank accumulated 970,933 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 35,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 396,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 8,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Strs Ohio holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,287 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,077 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 10,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 22,460 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,838 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 9,396 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 12.6% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 19,850 shares.

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased Pricesmart Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PSMT) stake by 48,700 shares to 40,600 valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 40,600 shares and now owns 101,200 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.