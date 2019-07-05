Swedbank Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Scotia Capital Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $621,810

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 41.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,201 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $186.19. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN

Swedbank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 45,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.48M, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 7.28M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18,193 shares to 5.20 million shares, valued at $124.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Jobs Report Ahead, Focus Turns To Economic Data, Auto Sales, Tesla Output – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) on Behalf of Eros Stockholders and Encourages Eros Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Llc has 1.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 626,873 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De reported 41.12M shares. Amer Fincl Gru Incorporated accumulated 715,000 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.99% or 109,915 shares. Swift Run Cap Ltd Llc invested in 3.28% or 57,220 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.36% or 643,653 shares. Mondrian Prtnrs has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tokio Marine Asset invested in 7,983 shares. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 73.40M shares. Smithfield reported 4,795 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 340,917 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 86,333 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 742,048 shares. Amer Int Gru Inc Inc has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30.84M shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roche Receives FTC Request for Further Data on Spark Buyout – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/26/2019: ACST, ABBV, EYEG, NBRV, AGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, ACN, COST, AMGN: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,551 are held by Franklin Street Inc Nc. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 1.10M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Company has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bancorp Of Hutchinson stated it has 2,385 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust holds 2.46% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 145,535 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Burns J W & Ny has 0.99% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 21,286 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 1,737 shares. First Citizens Bank And Tru holds 8,192 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Covington Investment Inc holds 0.85% or 13,209 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Inc Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lpl Fincl Llc, a California-based fund reported 217,172 shares.