Swedbank Has Boosted Position in Ibm (IBM) by $34.54 Million; As Pg&E Crop (PCG) Share Price Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $657,611

Swedbank increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 244,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.13 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) by 8,931 shares to 591,700 shares, valued at $113.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 520,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,233 shares to 72,201 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

