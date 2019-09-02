Swedbank Has Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $37.24 Million; Valuation Rose; Schroder Investment Management Group Position in Cimarex Energy Company Common Stock Usd0.01 (XEC) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company Common Stock Usd0.01 (XEC) by 107.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 103,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 198,841 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90M, up from 95,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.66 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY

Swedbank increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 524,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.00 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.86 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 153 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com reported 53,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 37,026 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 50,266 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Checchi Capital Advisers, California-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.11% or 42,812 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 2.88 million shares stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cbre Clarion Secs Llc holds 6.53% or 5.55 million shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company owns 4,035 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And owns 504 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,072 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51,151 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $633.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 129,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP).

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 60,764 shares to 383,504 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corporation (Ohio) Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:PGR) by 53,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,925 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Incorporated New Common Npv (Canada Listing) (NYSE:SU).

