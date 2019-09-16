Swedbank Has Boosted Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake; Crocs (CROX) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Swedbank increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 36,428 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Swedbank holds 1.06 million shares with $195.72M value, up from 1.02M last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $124.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

Crocs Inc (CROX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 83 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 90 sold and reduced their equity positions in Crocs Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 63.83 million shares, down from 66.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crocs Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 55 Increased: 55 New Position: 28.

Swedbank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 110,146 shares to 1.38 million valued at $105.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cigna Corp stake by 106,123 shares and now owns 783,137 shares. Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement owns 964,541 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Karpas Strategies Limited Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). South Dakota Inv Council has 99,530 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.17 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Raymond James Services Advisors holds 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 175,544 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 1.36 million shares. Schulhoff & holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 14,072 shares. Panagora Asset owns 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 71,314 shares. Mendel Money invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cordasco Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Confluence Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oakworth Capital Inc owns 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 210 were reported by Seabridge Advisors Llc.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $193.38’s average target is -0.64% below currents $194.62 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 471.43% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.07 per share. CROX’s profit will be $27.84M for 17.85 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. for 124,856 shares. Blackstone Group Inc owns 6.90 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Management Inc has 0.71% invested in the company for 290,000 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 46,263 shares.