Swedbank Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Patterson Uti Energy Com (PTEN) Share Value Declined, Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 805,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 76,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 881,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 2.85M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Com (PTEN) by 76.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 98,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 227,068 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 128,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 2.20M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,755 shares to 19,891 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 29,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,006 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital owns 0.09% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 202,554 shares. 10,405 are owned by Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc. Fmr Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Key (Cayman) Limited accumulated 0.88% or 904,744 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 444,794 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 102,777 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And has 0.78% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 30,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 700,613 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 10,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Mgmt owns 12,375 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 368,800 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc/N (NYSE:MRK) by 331,601 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $363.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Care Reit by 12,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/T (NYSE:DIS).