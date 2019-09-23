Swedbank Decreased H&R Block (HRB) Stake by $14.36 Million as Share Price Rose; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Netease (NTES) by $563,295

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 5,044 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 7,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.44. About 619,376 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M

Swedbank decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 495,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 4.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.71M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 4.49M shares traded or 48.83% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr $1.16; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 15,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 68,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 28.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 80,080 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $186.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).