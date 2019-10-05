Swedbank Decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; American International Group Has Trimmed Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding By $1.28 Million

Swedbank decreased Costco Wholesale (COST) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 35,163 shares as Costco Wholesale (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Swedbank holds 683,808 shares with $180.70M value, down from 718,971 last quarter. Costco Wholesale now has $126.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27M shares traded or 103.79% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

American International Group Inc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc analyzed 15,091 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)'s stock rose 8.91%. The American International Group Inc holds 238,460 shares with $20.49M value, down from 253,551 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $52.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.56M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Intercontinental Exchange Announces First Block Trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures – Business Wire" published on October 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: "New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC" on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes" published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Intercontinental Exchange and MSCI Expand Relationship – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,278 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Llc invested 1.73% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ftb Advsr has 795 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Incorporated accumulated 11,005 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability has invested 2.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% or 46,620 shares in its portfolio. 163,321 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Contravisory Management reported 855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2.23M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 0% or 5 shares. Blair William Il reported 1.62 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 3,095 are owned by Horizon Limited Liability Company. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2,478 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) invested in 132,893 shares. 16,922 are owned by Banque Pictet Cie.

American International Group Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 1,589 shares to 33,083 valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eversource Energy stake by 5,865 shares and now owns 152,364 shares. H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $9400 lowest target. $97.20’s average target is 3.40% above currents $94 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, September 18. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $9500 target in Friday, October 4 report. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $510.38 million for 25.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank increased Thermo Fisher Sc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 374,739 shares to 782,855 valued at $229.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 11,688 shares and now owns 2.89 million shares. Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 101,966 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Somerset has invested 1.76% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bogle Inv Management LP De has 48,662 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt has 2.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ci Invests Inc holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital reported 8,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ensemble Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,700 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.16% or 75,130 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,095 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 8,499 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Company Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,897 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5.83M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 554,490 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 5.97M shares.