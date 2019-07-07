Swedbank Cut Stake in Salesforce.Com I (CRM) as Stock Value Declined; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Share Price Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.42 Million

Swedbank decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com I (CRM) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 124,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.62M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 783.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 19,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $177.78. About 416,678 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Rev $2.8B; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares were sold by Williams R Sanders.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 23,899 shares to 34,338 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,552 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 77,236 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 3,720 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Atwood And Palmer invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ent Financial Svcs Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 45 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.13% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 612,659 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Fairfield Bush And Co holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 37,345 shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.59% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 19,598 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 37,489 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 776,463 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 25,000 are held by Sivik Healthcare Llc. First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 55,206 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp invested in 0.3% or 2.03M shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,830 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 10,909 are held by Sunbelt Securities. Orrstown Service Inc holds 8,687 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested in 0.01% or 8,361 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 24,871 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 5.36 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Company holds 3.06% or 91,039 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 87,051 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 287 shares. Proffitt Goodson owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.89% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 336,429 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 2.2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 93,450 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $149.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 41 insider sales for $35.98 million activity. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. $1.36 million worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of stock. On Thursday, January 10 the insider Benioff Marc sold $727,779. Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of stock or 200 shares. $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.