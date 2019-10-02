Swedbank Cut Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) as Market Value Declined; As Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rk Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Swedbank decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 805,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 76,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00 million, down from 881,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 2.05M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The hedge fund held 32,993 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, down from 45,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 20,351 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold ROLL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 24.06 million shares or 3.06% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). 1,423 were reported by Next Financial Grp. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Co invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Swiss Bankshares has 46,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 1.41 million shares. Wasatch Advsr Inc reported 1.63M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 5,401 shares. 27,581 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Communications. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% or 3,054 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 163,995 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 63,713 shares to 193,574 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

More notable recent RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid RBC Bearings (ROLL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Burger King to roll out Marfrig veggie burgers nationwide in Brazil in November – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Innovator Expands Defined Outcome Range of Solutions Listing Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 Buffer ETFs – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does RBC Bearings Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 0.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.22 per share. ROLL’s profit will be $30.10M for 32.66 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by RBC Bearings Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 24.80 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Scien by 56,000 shares to 822,100 shares, valued at $81.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 27,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 646,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Care Reit.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street tumbles as factory activity hits 10-year low – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oppenheimer Inc invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kj Harrison And Ptnrs owns 3,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has 91,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century stated it has 1.59M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.11% or 196,992 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.1% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.03% or 44,344 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 2,697 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc accumulated 119,056 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.08% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 12,700 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Lc has 0.87% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 813,020 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).