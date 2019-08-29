Swedbank Boosted Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $14.66 Million as Stock Declined; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lifted Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding by $600,000; Share Price Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.95 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.52 million, up from 7.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 740,113 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values

Swedbank increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 93,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 892,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01 million, up from 798,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 532,328 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 136,000 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 93,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 10,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,000 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 0.21% or 15,850 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Company holds 0% or 26,858 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 5,431 shares. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 703,000 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 780,150 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 800 shares. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 1.88M shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt reported 7,000 shares. Captrust Advisors has 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 2,567 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp P by 460,000 shares to 630,000 shares, valued at $70.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro D (NASDAQ:AMD) by 34,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,581 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management has 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 10,000 shares stake. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 892,194 shares. Aperio Grp Lc holds 0.1% or 143,840 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1,833 shares. Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 275 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.08% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 7,324 shares. Rowland Co Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.22% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,981 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).