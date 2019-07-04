Swedbank Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Second Curve Capital Has Trimmed Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stake By $2.62 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 174,722 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 34.94%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 527,604 shares with $8.11 million value, down from 702,326 last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $733.20M valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 142,475 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M

Swedbank increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 0.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swedbank acquired 3,011 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Swedbank holds 756,465 shares with $157.18 million value, up from 753,454 last quarter. 3M Co now has $100.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.26 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Trust invested 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Magnetar Ltd Liability reported 3,868 shares stake. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,600 shares. Fincl Bank owns 186,003 shares. 4,073 were reported by Proffitt Goodson Incorporated. West Coast Fincl stated it has 19,803 shares. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Company invested in 4.45% or 117,484 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.44% or 6,966 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc has 1,363 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 229,625 are held by Blair William Il. Schroder Investment Grp has 791,366 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bell Bankshares reported 8,645 shares. Cabot stated it has 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 98,971 shares. 5,986 were reported by Old Point & N A.

Swedbank decreased Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) stake by 360,000 shares to 3.27 million valued at $203.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 230,493 shares and now owns 2.26M shares. Cognizant Techno (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66M was made by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 8,906 shares. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares.