Swarthmore Group Trimmed By $6.44 Million Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; SIG plc (LON:SHI) Covered By 0 Bulls

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased Cme Group (CME) stake by 91.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 39,250 shares as Cme Group (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 3,600 shares with $592,000 value, down from 42,850 last quarter. Cme Group now has $73.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $205.16. About 1.58M shares traded or 13.56% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 08/05/2018 – CME Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – CME Is Said to Consider Bidding for Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE

Among 3 analysts covering SIG PLC (LON:SHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SIG PLC had 21 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 11 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Liberum Capital. Berenberg maintained SIG plc (LON:SHI) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Hold” rating. See SIG plc (LON:SHI) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 46,016 shares. Plante Moran Financial has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Fincl In holds 0.08% or 625 shares. 13,483 are owned by Capstone Investment Limited Liability. Pitcairn accumulated 0.04% or 2,188 shares. 31,968 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation. Tokio Marine Asset Limited invested in 0.35% or 11,336 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 206 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 3,370 shares. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated reported 3,163 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 55,719 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 228 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 14,452 shares. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 3,601 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Liability Company reported 600 shares.

