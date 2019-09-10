Swarthmore Group Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Trimmed by $10.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Ems Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $7.74 Million as Stock Value Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $252.59. About 1.70M shares traded or 22.01% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 122,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 729,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33 million, up from 606,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 1.89 million shares traded or 98.16% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 02/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World’s Largest And Most Historic Festivals; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 4,630 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Ab. Baskin Fincl Services, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 320,867 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 50,018 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 28,651 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 1.07M shares. Stephens Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 862,511 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 89,282 shares. 21,646 are held by Stifel Fincl. First Personal Financial stated it has 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 162,289 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 65,665 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 0.04% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 34,550 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 0.05% or 88,279 shares. Carroll Fin Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.16 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

