Swarthmore Group Raised Cme Group (CME) Position; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Sentiment Is 1.42

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 320 funds increased or started new holdings, while 226 sold and decreased their holdings in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The funds in our database reported: 306.93 million shares, up from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 17 to 15 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 190 Increased: 229 New Position: 91.

Swarthmore Group Inc increased Cme Group (CME) stake by 930.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc acquired 33,500 shares as Cme Group (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 37,100 shares with $7.20 million value, up from 3,600 last quarter. Cme Group now has $73.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 974,804 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 16/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY LOWER CASH PRICES, WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 18/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 17; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL SELLING, POSITIONING BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $199.40’s average target is -3.11% below currents $205.8 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W And holds 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,186 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 26,605 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Webster Bancorp N A invested in 0% or 29 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 3,280 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,607 shares. California-based Lourd Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Paradigm Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canandaigua State Bank & Tru accumulated 2,195 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 9,601 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 166,943 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc invested in 237,202 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advsr Cap Management Limited accumulated 0.09% or 7,825 shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 15,812 shares. 679,245 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83M for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.29 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 57.08 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.