Swarthmore Group Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $6.89 Million; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Valuation Rose While Redmile Group Cut by $3.68 Million Its Holding

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 64,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.27. About 10.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 475,115 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $81.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Decide Tilly’s (TLYS) Fate in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Decide Gap’s (GPS) Fate in Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fearing tobacco’s fate, palm oil industry fights back – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 65,587 shares. Pnc Finance Group invested in 10,860 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce owns 267,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Co reported 28,513 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company reported 36,800 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 12,602 shares. 80,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 2.60M shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 19,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 5,030 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 25,112 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,826 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd has invested 7.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barometer Cap has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Mngmt holds 40,366 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis R M holds 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 276,615 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 203,040 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bath Savings Trust reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis stated it has 3.64 million shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Alta Capital Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 235,622 shares. Twin Cap holds 3.99% or 687,130 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Fin Capital Incorporated stated it has 68,949 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.