Swarthmore Group Lowered By $11.62 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Decreased Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 13.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 8.13M shares with $224.31M value, down from 9.36M last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $251.60B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.76 million shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 91.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 42,575 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 3,875 shares with $1.06M value, down from 46,450 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 11,999 shares stake. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 13,551 shares. Braun Stacey stated it has 63,459 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 218,785 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 2,763 shares. Heritage Invsts reported 33,775 shares. Moreover, M Kraus & Co has 5.96% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 37,260 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.55% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 18,340 are held by Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas). 50,441 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.52% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 284,619 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 2.04% or 17,125 shares. Middleton Ma reported 9,625 shares. S&Co invested 1.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Field Main Comml Bank reported 0.65% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.17% above currents $276.15 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $295 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, July 25.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 22,344 shares. Wade G W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 63,656 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust reported 46,036 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 294,802 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 24,465 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox reported 2.6% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 14.28 million shares. Biondo Llc owns 16,450 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sterling Ltd Llc accumulated 0.25% or 922,086 shares. Pure Financial Advisors holds 0.06% or 11,870 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 751,965 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,732 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 11.49M are owned by Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc. Bartlett & Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 29.19% above currents $27.03 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

