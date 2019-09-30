Swarthmore Group Increases Holding in Roper Industries (ROP); Waterstone Capital Management LP Stake In Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Was Upped

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 942% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $355.95. About 190,020 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 282,561 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46B and $64.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

