Swarthmore Group Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Lowered by $10.42 Million; Jbf Capital Raised Position in Pepsico Cmn (PEP) as Market Value Rose

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 2.19 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $283.89. About 411,949 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn by 39,349 shares to 257,555 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 40,500 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co reported 460,825 shares stake. First Personal Financial reported 39,361 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 72,149 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corporation owns 24,418 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.42M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 11.12M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,973 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 306,155 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parsec Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 1.71% or 219,750 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru reported 13,140 shares.

