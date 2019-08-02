Swarthmore Group Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $10.42 Million; Market Value Rose; As W & T Offshore (WTI) Share Price Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $2.48 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $289.2. About 451,911 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 71.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 412,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 163,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 575,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 1.34M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 177,433 shares to 181,756 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.