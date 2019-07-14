Swarthmore Group Has Lowered Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $5.88 Million; Aristotle Fund LP Decreased Its Position in Office Depot (ODP) by $5.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 91.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 99,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 109,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES YR SALES ABOUT $10.8B,SAW $10.6B, EST. $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.31M for 10.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 6,560 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rhumbline Advisers has 1.63M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.14% or 739,654 shares. Coldstream Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Advisor Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 32,736 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 441,089 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 581,684 shares. Miller Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 28,074 shares. 338,645 are owned by Hbk L P. Clark Estates Ny invested in 0.56% or 1.01 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Company invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Community Bancorp Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Swift Run Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10.38% stake. British Columbia Inv invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stephens Inc Ar holds 88,531 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mitchell Gru holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,810 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,692 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cushing Asset Management Lp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Utah Retirement System reported 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Duquesne Family Office has 0.94% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.17 million shares. Jnba Advsr stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.