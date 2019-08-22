Swarthmore Group Has Lowered Republic Services (RSG) Position; Landec (LNDC) SI Decreased By 5.48%

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) had a decrease of 5.48% in short interest. LNDC’s SI was 1.55M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.48% from 1.64 million shares previously. With 166,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s short sellers to cover LNDC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 94,523 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC – WYNNEFIELD AGREED TO CERTAIN STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS THAT EXPIRE UPON EARLIER OF TERMINATION DATE OF LETTER AGREEMENT, OTHER CONDITIONS; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased Republic Services Inc. (RSG) stake by 92.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc analyzed 120,100 shares as Republic Services Inc. (RSG)'s stock rose 8.08%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 10,400 shares with $836,000 value, down from 130,500 last quarter. Republic Services Inc. now has $28.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 549,624 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $322.07 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1105 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Landec Corporation shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has 37,870 shares. Thb Asset Management reported 1.03% stake. Invest Serv Incorporated Wi invested in 28,420 shares or 0.38% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Signia Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 266,033 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc holds 835,700 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 154,756 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 47,916 shares. D E Shaw holds 23,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Perritt Mngmt has 186,630 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 61,239 shares. 11,610 are owned by Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated holds 98 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $629,300 activity. 30,000 Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) shares with value of $309,900 were bought by OBUS NELSON.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 87,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Voloridge Investment Management Lc owns 19,482 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 91,150 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co owns 14,739 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 93,879 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited invested in 0.09% or 264,976 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 179,687 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 18,719 shares. Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 28,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.15% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.50M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -2.58% below currents $89.3 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

