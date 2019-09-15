Swarthmore Group Has Lifted Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $8.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding Has Increased by American Trust Investment Advisors Llc

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 971.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 101,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 111,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14 million shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 61.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 71,598 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 44,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Donaldson Mngmt Ltd has 0.36% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 5,723 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 16,790 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Natixis owns 0.07% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 96,061 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 26,867 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 51,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 57,231 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & Tru owns 181 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 100,484 shares. Provise Gp Lc accumulated 0.08% or 6,743 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 49,649 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.