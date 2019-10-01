Swarthmore Group Has Increased Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $6.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Holding in Owens Corning New (OC) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 61,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 89,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 1.30M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Cme Group (CME) by 930.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 37,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.20M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 840,230 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME AND NEX HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT ON TERMS OF A RECOMMENDED ACQUISITION WHEREBY ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF NEX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma has invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bartlett Company Limited Liability Corp owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 235,198 shares. New England Inv & Retirement owns 3,473 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 36,225 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 6,170 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability owns 3,830 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 364,102 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd holds 3.24 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sns Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 17,791 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 3,001 shares or 0% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Mgmt, New Mexico-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.32% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 318,489 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $196.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 148,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,270 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 227 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 581,529 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,006 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 64,300 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,330 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 35 shares. Levin Strategies LP accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sarasin Prtn Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 85,419 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 48,055 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt holds 1.16% or 161,480 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,714 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 371,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 20,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4,776 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 55 are held by Ranger Management L P.