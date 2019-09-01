Swarthmore Group Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Bottomline Technologies Has 1.03 Sentiment

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 91.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 3,300 shares with $947,000 value, down from 39,750 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel

Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 100 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 97 sold and decreased holdings in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 38.15 million shares, up from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bottomline Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 66 Increased: 72 New Position: 28.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 167,675 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, DE, TECD – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tesla, Dell, Campbell Soup, Alexion – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 16, 2019 : DE, QD, MSGN, NAT, GHG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Deere (DE) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 179.3 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.49% above currents $261.52 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7.