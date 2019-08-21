Swarthmore Group Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $11.62 Million; Last Week 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering 3i Group PLC (LON:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 3i Group PLC has GBX 1360 highest and GBX 1270 lowest target. GBX 1315’s average target is 19.27% above currents GBX 1102.5 stock price. 3i Group PLC had 4 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Tuesday, May 28. See 3i Group Plc (LON:III) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1185.00 New Target: GBX 1270.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1265.00 New Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1265.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1195.00 Maintain

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 91.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 42,575 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Swarthmore Group Inc holds 3,875 shares with $1.06 million value, down from 46,450 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $110.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $276.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold 3i Group Plc shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc owns 19,228 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 12,112 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3i Group Plc (LON:III). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in 3i Group Plc (LON:III) for 15,880 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3i Group Plc (LON:III) for 208,958 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 387,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 128,052 shares. 5,591 were accumulated by Legal General Gp Public Limited Com. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 223,300 shares. 36,001 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 14,604 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0% invested in 3i Group Plc (LON:III) for 2,421 shares. Minerva Advsrs Lc stated it has 27,294 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in 3i Group Plc (LON:III). California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in 3i Group Plc (LON:III).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 10.73 billion GBP. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, turnaround, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. It has a 8.63 P/E ratio. Within fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity funds.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $206,902 activity. Another trade for 13,500 shares valued at $50,490 was made by Lavieri Todd D. on Wednesday, March 20. CONNORS MICHAEL P bought 40,000 shares worth $148,800. On Wednesday, March 20 Berger David E. bought $7,612 worth of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) or 2,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chem Comml Bank holds 0.52% or 16,935 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Investment Wi stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sns Fin Gru Limited holds 1,199 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.45% or 4,057 shares. Factory Mutual Ins reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc accumulated 37,577 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 17,601 shares. Green Valley Ltd Co has invested 2.28% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moors & Cabot holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,784 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,281 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 390 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru stated it has 1,987 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford Associate reported 4.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).