Swarthmore Group Has Cut Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $10.42 Million; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Value Rose While Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.34M, down from 393,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.93. About 540,875 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 36,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $286.67. About 379,221 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.51 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.82M for 36.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Automatic Data Processing and Motorola Solutions – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ADP Research Institute Sets International Benchmark for Employee Engagement with its 19-Country Global Study of Engagement – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Risk Off Early as Focus Shifts to Service Sector PMIs Numbers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World reported 0.15% stake. Alliancebernstein LP holds 6.86M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Management owns 1,615 shares. 157,718 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Moreover, Wealthcare Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 59 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 17,657 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,444 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 2,350 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0.17% or 374,676 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 3,646 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,568 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 2,993 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 5,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated holds 268,048 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability holds 5,228 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.