Swarthmore Group Has Boosted Holding in Republic Services (RSG); As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Redwood Investments Trimmed by $1.48 Million Its Stake

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 44,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $189.38. About 813,157 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 971.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 101,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 111,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 167,300 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 50,852 shares to 556,632 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 39,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Simply Good Foods Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,443 are held by Cim Inv Mangement Inc. Canal Ins reported 3.72% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Adage Capital Prtnrs Gp Ltd Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 6,463 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.08 million shares. Hollencrest Mgmt owns 1,277 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Scotia Capital accumulated 0.02% or 10,275 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.12% or 117,372 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 460,014 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications holds 0.3% or 14,688 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Ma stated it has 3,417 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Nwq Mgmt Limited owns 141,203 shares. 366,611 are held by Korea.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.47M for 16.55 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,813 were reported by Beaumont Partners Lc. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Moreover, Glenmede Communication Na has 0% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 11,393 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 11,969 shares. Trustmark Bank Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The California-based Tcw Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pggm Investments stated it has 403,333 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management owns 3,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 496,319 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1.17 million are owned by Lsv Asset. 4,469 were accumulated by Transamerica Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 49,649 shares.