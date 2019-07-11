Swarthmore Group Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Stock Value Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 250,970 shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – A BREAK FEE OF EUR 250 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VODAFONE, IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, IF TRANSACTION DOES NOT COMPLETE

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.04 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs has 17.10 million shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Wms Limited Com stated it has 14,907 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 113,724 shares. Fincl Architects Inc has invested 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Daiwa Sb Limited holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5,710 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt accumulated 27,819 shares. Ohio-based Foster Motley Incorporated has invested 1.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 10.90M shares stake. Zebra Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,317 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.23% or 35,734 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). De Burlo Grp Incorporated holds 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 49,365 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.54% or 4.71 million shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv reported 5,112 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,535 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).