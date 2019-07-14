Swarthmore Group Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position as Shares Rose; Tygh Capital Management Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Lowered by $1.61 Million as Market Value Declined

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 91.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 46,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, down from 37,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 103,653 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 35,636 shares to 84,735 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 89,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 56.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.