Swarthmore Group Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $7.63 Million; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake Has Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.90 million shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 966,113 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 391,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

