Swarthmore Group Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.89 Million; Shares Rose; Bruni J V & Company Has Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $27.68 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, down from 64,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 8.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 386,951 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As accumulated 48,850 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Com owns 337,600 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance Advisors owns 270 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Broad Run Invest Mgmt Lc reported 11.58% stake. Homrich And Berg accumulated 4,917 shares. Griffin Asset holds 9,054 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 31,105 shares. State Bank Of The West reported 54,203 shares. 85,122 are owned by Bancorp Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, Duncker Streett Incorporated has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 39 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 9,523 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 58,375 shares. Moreover, Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Foster & Motley Incorporated stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $503,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 34,340 shares in its portfolio. Barton Inv Mngmt owns 28,127 shares. Lone Pine Limited Liability Company has 6.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei Investments accumulated 2.02% or 5.09 million shares. Hound Prtn Ltd Com reported 1.59 million shares. Dsm Cap Ptnrs Lc invested in 8.4% or 4.83M shares. Prescott Gp Capital Management Ltd holds 6,000 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi reported 52,449 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd accumulated 162,124 shares or 4.3% of the stock. Patten Gp reported 51,669 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management holds 4.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,700 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% or 2,700 shares. Corsair Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 43,308 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru reported 76,371 shares. Iowa-based Fire Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

