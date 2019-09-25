Swarthmore Group Continues to Hold Holding in Roper Industries (ROP); Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $11.19 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 35.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 100,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 180,161 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.14 million, down from 280,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.85 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 942% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $356.59. About 923,652 shares traded or 85.17% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.12 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

