S&W Seed Company (SANW)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN)

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) are two firms in the Farm Products that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company 3 1.18 N/A -0.24 0.00 CHS Inc. 27 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates S&W Seed Company and CHS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 0.00% -11% -6% CHS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of S&W Seed Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.76% of CHS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of S&W Seed Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54% CHS Inc. -0.15% 2.15% 2.19% 1.77% -3.15% 9.48%

For the past year S&W Seed Company has stronger performance than CHS Inc.

Summary

CHS Inc. beats S&W Seed Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase or resale of grains and oilseeds; and manufacture and sale of seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; and manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged frying oils, margarine, mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, and other food products. Additionally, it offers open account financing services; cooperative associations with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs; loans to individual producers; commodity risk management services to agricultural producers and commercial agribusinesses; and property and casualty insurance products, surety bonds, safety resources, employment services, and group benefits to agribusiness, construction, energy, and processing industries. The company also engages in the wheat milling activities. CHS Inc. is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.