S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). The two are both Farm Products companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company 3 1.29 N/A -0.24 0.00 Limoneira Company 21 2.19 N/A 0.15 131.06

Table 1 demonstrates S&W Seed Company and Limoneira Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 0.00% -11% -6% Limoneira Company 0.00% 1.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

S&W Seed Company’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Limoneira Company has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of S&W Seed Company are 1.6 and 0.3. Competitively, Limoneira Company has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limoneira Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for S&W Seed Company and Limoneira Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed Company 0 0 0 0.00 Limoneira Company 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Limoneira Company’s potential upside is 32.16% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of S&W Seed Company shares and 59.5% of Limoneira Company shares. About 0.5% of S&W Seed Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Limoneira Company has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54% Limoneira Company 7.2% 1.12% -12.97% -8.76% -23.21% 1.23%

For the past year S&W Seed Company has stronger performance than Limoneira Company

Summary

Limoneira Company beats S&W Seed Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.