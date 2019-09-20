S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Comparing side by side

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) compete against each other in the Farm Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company 3 0.75 N/A -0.24 0.00 Landec Corporation 11 0.57 N/A 0.27 41.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of S&W Seed Company and Landec Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has S&W Seed Company and Landec Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 0.00% -11% -6% Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

S&W Seed Company’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Landec Corporation’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

S&W Seed Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Landec Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Landec Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for S&W Seed Company and Landec Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed Company 0 0 0 0.00 Landec Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Landec Corporation’s potential upside is 18.29% and its consensus price target is $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of S&W Seed Company shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Landec Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of S&W Seed Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Landec Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54% Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66%

For the past year S&W Seed Company had bullish trend while Landec Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Landec Corporation beats S&W Seed Company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.