S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
S&W Seed Company has 78.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.57% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.8% of S&W Seed Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.92% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have S&W Seed Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|S&W Seed Company
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|507.13%
|8.21%
|3.87%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares S&W Seed Company and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|S&W Seed Company
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|78.33M
|15.45M
|29.23
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for S&W Seed Company and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|S&W Seed Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.60
|2.83
The potential upside of the peers is 48.03%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of S&W Seed Company and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|S&W Seed Company
|-14.04%
|-2.39%
|-5.77%
|-19.14%
|-28.99%
|35.36%
|Industry Average
|5.27%
|7.37%
|28.40%
|63.18%
|104.85%
|48.52%
For the past year S&W Seed Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
S&W Seed Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s peers Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&W Seed Company.
Risk and Volatility
S&W Seed Company is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. In other hand, S&W Seed Company’s peers have beta of 1.03 which is 3.36% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
S&W Seed Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors S&W Seed Company’s rivals beat S&W Seed Company.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.
