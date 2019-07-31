S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&W Seed Company has 78.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 49.57% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.8% of S&W Seed Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.92% of all Farm Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have S&W Seed Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 507.13% 8.21% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares S&W Seed Company and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 78.33M 15.45M 29.23

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for S&W Seed Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.60 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 48.03%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of S&W Seed Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company -14.04% -2.39% -5.77% -19.14% -28.99% 35.36% Industry Average 5.27% 7.37% 28.40% 63.18% 104.85% 48.52%

For the past year S&W Seed Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

S&W Seed Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s peers Current Ratio is 3.59 and has 2.93 Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&W Seed Company.

Risk and Volatility

S&W Seed Company is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. In other hand, S&W Seed Company’s peers have beta of 1.03 which is 3.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

S&W Seed Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors S&W Seed Company’s rivals beat S&W Seed Company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.