S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

S&W Seed Company has 78.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand S&W Seed Company has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has S&W Seed Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed Company 0.00% -11.00% -6.00% Industry Average 85.80% 7.04% 3.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting S&W Seed Company and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed Company N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 48.02M 55.97M 50.93

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for S&W Seed Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.88

The peers have a potential upside of 13.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of S&W Seed Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54% Industry Average 4.88% 9.25% 12.37% 33.40% 64.34% 35.32%

For the past year S&W Seed Company was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

S&W Seed Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&W Seed Company.

Volatility and Risk

S&W Seed Company is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. In other hand, S&W Seed Company’s competitors have beta of 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

S&W Seed Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors S&W Seed Company’s peers beat S&W Seed Company.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.