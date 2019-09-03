S&W Seed Company (SANW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Farm Products companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
S&W Seed Company has 78.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 48.49% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand S&W Seed Company has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 17.87% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has S&W Seed Company and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|S&W Seed Company
|0.00%
|-11.00%
|-6.00%
|Industry Average
|85.80%
|7.04%
|3.45%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting S&W Seed Company and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|S&W Seed Company
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|48.02M
|55.97M
|50.93
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for S&W Seed Company and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|S&W Seed Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.88
The peers have a potential upside of 13.72%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of S&W Seed Company and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|S&W Seed Company
|4.23%
|10.86%
|-0.34%
|28.7%
|-6.03%
|63.54%
|Industry Average
|4.88%
|9.25%
|12.37%
|33.40%
|64.34%
|35.32%
For the past year S&W Seed Company was more bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
S&W Seed Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, S&W Seed Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 2.13 Quick Ratio. S&W Seed Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&W Seed Company.
Volatility and Risk
S&W Seed Company is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.4. In other hand, S&W Seed Company’s competitors have beta of 0.75 which is 25.07% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
S&W Seed Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors S&W Seed Company’s peers beat S&W Seed Company.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.
