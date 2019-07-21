SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Both SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.37 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.43 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SVMK Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Sphere 3D Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. SVMK Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SVMK Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

SVMK Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 17.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors. SVMK Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 9.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has 34.31% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.