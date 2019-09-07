SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 17 8.04 N/A -1.44 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates SVMK Inc. and OneSpan Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SVMK Inc. and OneSpan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of SVMK Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 31.50%. On the other hand, OneSpan Inc.’s potential upside is 31.14% and its consensus target price is $19.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SVMK Inc. is looking more favorable than OneSpan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77% of SVMK Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68% of OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares. Competitively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year SVMK Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors OneSpan Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.