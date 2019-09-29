SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO)

We are comparing SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 18 13.83 92.18M -1.44 0.00 Majesco 8 0.00 7.27M 0.18 53.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SVMK Inc. and Majesco.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 526,141,552.51% -89% -23.1% Majesco 86,857,825.57% 11.4% 6%

Liquidity

SVMK Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Majesco are 2 and 2 respectively. Majesco therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SVMK Inc. and Majesco Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

SVMK Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.68% and an $24 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of SVMK Inc. shares and 2.5% of Majesco shares. Insiders owned 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares. Competitively, Majesco has 70.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has stronger performance than Majesco

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors SVMK Inc. beats Majesco.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.