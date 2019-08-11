SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.80 N/A -1.44 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.49 N/A 0.43 21.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SVMK Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SVMK Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 17.40% for SVMK Inc. with average target price of $22. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 20.69% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. looks more robust than SVMK Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year SVMK Inc. was more bullish than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats SVMK Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.