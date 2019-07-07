SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Both SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 15 8.49 N/A -1.42 0.00 LogMeIn Inc. 81 3.04 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SVMK Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SVMK Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

The upside potential is 20.05% for SVMK Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has an average target price of $85.67, with potential upside of 13.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that SVMK Inc. looks more robust than LogMeIn Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of SVMK Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has 34.31% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -4.05% weaker performance.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.