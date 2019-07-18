SVMK Inc. (SVMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.35 N/A -1.42 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.99 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SVMK Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -18.5% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Instructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Instructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SVMK Inc. and Instructure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SVMK Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 17.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of SVMK Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.5% of Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SVMK Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -7.05% -3.74% 17.21% 53.02% 0% 34.31% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year SVMK Inc. was more bullish than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats SVMK Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.